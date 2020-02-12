Karjol admits to financial crisis, blames Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Tuesday admitted that the state government is fighting to improve its financial condition. He, however, clarified that the situation is not as bad as what former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to project.

“It was actually during the tenure of Siddaramaiah in office that the state’s financial condition deteriorated,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Karjol said, “They (Congress) brought the government under so much debt, and now, we are finding it difficult to repay it. With the government already reeling under huge debts, we are finding it tougher to get loans now,’’ he said.

Reacting to the outcome of the Delhi assembly elections, Karjol pointed out that “ultimately, the people will elect a government that delivers people-friendly programmes. In the assembly elections, people prefer to elect regional parties, but when it comes to parliamentary elections, the same people favour the BJP.”