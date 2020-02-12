Megalithic menhir found in Bhadravathi

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage of Shivamogga have unearthed a menhir belonging to the megalithic age in a place called Herodram, in the Hosananjapura village of Bhadravathi taluk.

A press release issued by R Shejeshwar, Assistant Director of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, said, that he took up fieldwork with archaeologists Madhusudhan and Anil Kumar across different areas of the taluk, and discovered this menhir of 7.5 feet long.

The menhirs found at Herodram, are called as ‘treasure stones’ by the villagers. But during the megalithic age, people used to keep these menhirs in memory of those who died. Shejeshwar pointed out that the menhir that was found might belong to 1,200-200 BC.