Home States Karnataka

No gazette notification, Centre goes back on Mahadayi promise 

Sudden change in govt’s stand has shocked many legal experts and leaders in the state

Published: 12th February 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In less than two months after writing to the Karnataka government to launch work on the Kalasa-Banduri project (part of Mahadayi project), after the gazette notification of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) order, the Union government backed off from its stand and has now decided not to publish the gazette notification, until the review petitions filed by the three stakeholders of the Mahadayi project with the tribunal are cleared.

In response to a question raised by B K Hariprasad in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Centre made it clear that until the petitions pending before the tribunal were cleared, it was not possible to publish gazette notification of the tribunal’s order. The Centre also stated that the gazette notification at this moment could amount to sub judice.

The sudden change in the Centre’s stand has shocked many legal experts and leaders in the state. A noted legal expert and former member of the team of advocates who represented Karnataka in the Mahadayi case in the Supreme Court, M B Zirli, said, “Clarificatory applications have been filed by Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka (three stakeholders) in the MWDT to get clarifications on some paras in the final judgement of MWDT, which may not be clear. However, there is no legal bar for the Centre to publish the gazette notification. But the Centre may have decided against publishing the notification due to certain technical problems.’’

In a letter to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 24, 2019, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar accorded permission to the state to go ahead with the Kalasa-Banduri nala project, after the gazette notification of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) and “necessary forest and wildlife permissions”.

Soon after Javadekar’s letter to Karnataka, Goa CM Pramod Sawant took a delegation to the Centre to halt Karnataka from going ahead with the project. Goa Governor Satyapal Malik also exerted pressure on Javadekar to protect the interests of his state, and told a local news channel that Goa had been cheated and suffered injustice in the Mahadayi issue. He objected to release water from the Mandovi river for irrigation purposes under the Mahadayi project.

And under pressure from Goa, the Centre began changing its stand and finally clarified in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that it will not publish the gazette notification. The MWDT awarded 13.42 tmcft of water to Karnataka under the Mahadayi project in its final order on August 14, 2018. The tribunal allowed Karnataka to share 5.5 tmcft of water from the Mahadayi river for drinking and another 8.02 per cent of water for hydro-electricity generation. Karnataka was involved in a long-stretched battle with neighbouring Goa for its share of 36.55 tmc of water under the Mahadayi project, including 7.56 tmc for the purpose of drinking water purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahadayi
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp