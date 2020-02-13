Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa turns guardian angel for this youth again

 For little Vishwanath from a slum in Bengaluru, life changed in 2010.

Published: 13th February 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Vishwanath

Vishwanath

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For little Vishwanath from a slum in Bengaluru, life changed in 2010. Thanks to then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who noticed him and later took care of his education expenses. Now after 10 years, life changed again for the young Vishwanath (20) who got a ‘government job’, thanks to CM BSY again. Vishwanath, who was unemployed for sometime, recently went to see the CM at his official residence seeking a  job. 

“The CM was not there and his staff told me to wait. Ka Pu Siddalinga Swamy, who has been associated with Yediyurappa for a long time, recognised me. Swamy used to take care of me those days as CM had instructed him to. I told him that I was looking for a job. Later, I got one, thanks to the CM,’’ Vishwanath told The New Indian Express.

Siddalinga Swamy too said he recognised Vishwanath. “As per the CM’s instruction, he was given a recommendation letter and he got a contract job at KREDL,” he said. “If Vishwanath wants to study further, it will be taken care of. He has passed SSLC. If he graduates, he can get a better job,’’ he added. 

CM got flats for residents of youth’s slum
Vishwanath is now working as an office attender in the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL), Department of Energy, Government of Karnataka.KREDL Managing Director HB Budeppa said the department had one attender post vacant. “As per his qualification, we have given him that post at a salary of Rs 14,800 per month, including ESI and PF.”

In July 2019, when Yediyurappa became CM, TNIE had carried an article about Vishwanath – ‘“Yediyurappa’s visit changed the life of 180 families in this Bengaluru slum.” Recently when Vishwanath went to meet CM at his official residence, he showed him the TNIE article which helped him 
to connect.

In 2010, one day during the rainy season, 10-year-old Vishwanath was outside Gali Anjaneya temple on Mysuru road selling flowers. He saw CM Yediyurappa there and tried to meet him out of curiosity. When the policemen did not allow him to enter, he went to the other side and jumped over the compound wall. There were policemen there too, who started yelling at him. That’s when Yediyurappa noticed Vishwanath, who was then in class fifth at a government school.

“I told him to visit our slum. Whenever it poured, water would enter our huts and we would spend sleepless nights. He promised me that he would visit soon,” Vishwanath recalled.

The CM also told the boy that he would take care of his education and other expenses. As promised, Yediyurappa not only visited his slum, took care of his education expenses, but also got multi-storeyed flats built for the slum dwellers where Vishwanath used to reside.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp