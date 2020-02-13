Home States Karnataka

Upset over denial of berth, Umesh meets JP Nadda

Problems continue to mount for the BJP even after the state cabinet expansion, as several disgruntled ministers continue to exert pressure for top posts. 

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Problems continue to mount for the BJP even after the state cabinet expansion, as several disgruntled ministers continue to exert pressure for top posts. Sources said that senior MLA Umesh Katti, upset over not getting a cabinet berth, rushed to Delhi on Wednesday to meet BJP National President JP Nadda.

After being a part of various state cabinets for the last 13 years and getting elected as MLA for the eighth time from Hukkeri constituency, Katti was left in the lurch this time. Upset over the snub, Katti has demanded that the party give a Rajya Sabha ticket to his brother Ramesh Katti, who is also a former MP from Chikkodi.Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday, he said that he had arrived there to demand a Rajya Sabha ticket for his brother. But sources revealed that he is demanding a cabinet berth for himself in the next round of cabinet expansion by Yediyurappa.

He is cut up with the party for not only denying him the cabinet berth, but also for refusing his brother Ramesh a party ticket in the last Lok Sabha election from Chikkodi constituency. In spite of strong lobbying for the ticket by the Katti brothers in the last Lok Sabha election, BJP decided to field Annasaheb Jolle. Jolle went on to register a big win against Congress candidate Prakash Hukkeri.As assured by the party during the last Lok Sabha election, Ramesh should be given the Rajya Sabha ticket this time, sources said quoting Umesh Katti.

“My name has figured in the list of probable candidates for the cabinet every time, but withdrawn at the last moment. The party is aware of this,’’ Umesh said.According to sources, leaders closer to the RSS are against Katti getting into the cabinet, even as Yediyurappa was keen on his induction. The CM had named Katti in the list of his ministers before the party high command knocked it out.

