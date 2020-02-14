Home States Karnataka

Blow to sulking Katti: Amit Shah snubs him in Delhi

After missing out on a cabinet berth, an unhappy Umesh Katti made his way to New Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, but was left disappointed when the latter refused to indulge him.

Published: 14th February 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After missing out on a cabinet berth, an unhappy Umesh Katti made his way to New Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, but was left disappointed when the latter refused to indulge him. Shah was apparently not keen on meeting the BJP MLA and his brother Ramesh Katti. Eight-time MLA Katti told The New Indian Express late on Thursday that he had stayed back in New Delhi to meet Shah, but did not get a chance as the latter was busy.

BJP National President JP Nadda did try to arrange a meeting to help Katti, but his efforts turned futile. An upset Katti said he then decided to head back to Belagavi.By sidelining Katti, Shah seems to have sent a message to the MLA that the party is not keen on having him as part of Yediyurappa’s cabinet. This, despite the CM’s wish to induct Katti. Also, according to sources, several party leaders close to Yediyurappa wanted Katti to meet Shah directly as a last resort.

 Katti and his supporters have been miffed about the fact that a young leader like Laxman Savadi has been elevated to the post of DyCM, while Katti, who has been minister with various governments in the past 13 years, was left in the lurch.

According to sources, Katti now wants the Congress and JDS to unite to defeat Savadi. The MLA’s associates are confident that many who support Katti, will not support Savadi if Congress and JDS MLAs vote against the latter in the MLC election. Katti said he will talk about his plans in Belagavi on Friday.

Amit Shah Umesh Katti
