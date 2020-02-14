Five IAS officers transferred

By Express News Service

The state government issued orders to transfer five IAS officers on Thursday. EV Ramana Reddy, who was Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Urban Development Department (UDD), has been posted as ACS of IT, BT, Science & Technology Department. He is also placed in the concurrent charge of ACS, Women and Child Welfare Department. ACS of Water Resources Department, Rakesh Singh, has been transferred as ACS of UDD, replacing Ramana Reddy.

Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner of Survey, Settlement & Land Records (SSLR) is posted as Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), relieving V Manjula from the concurrent charge. KV Thrilok Chandra, who is Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps has been placed in the concurrent charge of the post of Commissioner, Survey, Settlement & Land Records.

Meanwhile, THM Kumar, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as Commissioner, Backward Classes Welfare Department, replacing P Vasanthakumar, who is posted as Managing Director of Mysuru Sugar Company Limited. Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna, who was also awaiting posting, is transferred as Secretary, Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, relieving KG Shantaram from concurrent charge.