Wedding of the year promises new Congress-JDS bond

BENGALURU: Historically, a ‘political’ marriage helped build bridges, but whether the Nikhil Kumaraswamy-Revathi alliance mends any, is open to conjecture. Whatever the possibilities of this new JDS-Congress alliance, it promises to be the mother of all weddings. With just 62 days to go for the big day, event managers are hustling up a dream wedding. The venue is a 57-acre barren field, just off the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, which is to be transformed into an elegant wedding set – stage settings, lighting, music, the works.

The field is a 90-minute drive from the city, in Gowda heartland. Sources said, “We didn’t want the big event in Bengaluru because there could be traffic issues.”A galaxy of VVIPs is expected to descend on the city, with both families laying claim to political pedigree – Nikhil, son of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Revathi, grandniece of former Congress minister M Krishnappa. A coming together of two well-connected Vokkaliga families.

For starters, over 5 lakh invitations are to be printed, and every JDS party worker from across the length and breadth of the state will be invited for the celebrations. It is said that both sides are rushing to meet deadlines for the wedding. The engagement, held a few days ago, was attended by the who’s who of netadom. Sources said the wedding will be attended by leaders from across the nation, as Kumaraswamy is said to be on close terms with leaders like Stalin in Chennai, Jaganmohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, and some leaders in Kerala where the JDS is in an alliance.

Then there are national leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and other biggies from across the political spectrum. Not to forget Sandalwood to complete the star-studded guest list. Such ‘cross-current’ relationships in Karnataka politics are not unknown -- Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa is related to former CM Jagadish Shettar through marriage, and there are several other such alliances too, blessed by leaders of all political hues.