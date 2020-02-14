Home States Karnataka

Wedding of the year promises new Congress-JDS bond

Historically, a ‘political’ marriage helped build bridges, but whether the Nikhil Kumaraswamy-Revathi alliance mends any, is open to conjecture.

Published: 14th February 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, fianceé Revathi at their engagement function I SHRIRAM BN

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Historically, a ‘political’ marriage helped build bridges, but whether the Nikhil Kumaraswamy-Revathi alliance mends any, is open to conjecture. Whatever the possibilities of this new JDS-Congress alliance, it promises to be the mother of all weddings. With just 62 days to go for the big day, event managers are hustling up a dream wedding. The venue is a 57-acre barren field, just off the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, which is to be transformed into an elegant wedding set – stage settings, lighting, music, the works.

The field is a 90-minute drive from the city, in Gowda heartland. Sources said, “We didn’t want the big event in Bengaluru because there could be traffic issues.”A galaxy of VVIPs is expected to descend on the city, with both families laying claim to political pedigree – Nikhil, son of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Revathi, grandniece of former Congress minister M Krishnappa. A coming together of two well-connected Vokkaliga families.

For starters, over 5 lakh invitations are to be printed, and every JDS party worker from across the length and breadth of the state will be invited for the celebrations. It is said that both sides are rushing to meet deadlines for the wedding. The engagement, held a few days ago, was attended by the who’s who of netadom. Sources said the wedding will be attended by leaders from across the nation, as Kumaraswamy is said to be on close terms with leaders like Stalin in Chennai, Jaganmohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, and some leaders in Kerala where the JDS is in an alliance.

Then there are national leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and other biggies from across the political spectrum. Not to forget Sandalwood to complete the star-studded guest list. Such ‘cross-current’ relationships in Karnataka politics are not unknown -- Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa is related to former CM Jagadish Shettar through marriage, and there are several other such alliances too, blessed by leaders of all political hues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Revathi Vokkaliga
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp