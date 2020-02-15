Home States Karnataka

Govt working on affordable housing policy, says offical

He was speaking at the valedictory of Municipalika, a three-day conference on smart and sustainable cities, in which 2,000 delegates and 5,000 visitors participated. 

Published: 15th February 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Asserting that a smart city should ensure housing for all, Urban Development Department Secretary Anjum Pervez said on Friday the state government is working on an economically weaker section (EWS) housing policy to help migrants find affordable houses. Incentives will be given to builders under the policy to construct EWS houses. He said it is also being discussed with banks where one of the suggestions is the construction 750-sqft houses at a cost of Rs 4 lakh.

He was speaking at the valedictory of Municipalika, a three-day conference on smart and sustainable cities, in which 2,000 delegates and 5,000 visitors participated. The government has also decided to ensure all 279 urban local bodies in the state have LED street lights on a sustainable basis for a duration for seven years under PPP model to ensure safety of people, especially women, he added. While work on Tumkuru has already started, tenders have been called for Mysuru and Davangere. It is being done in Bengaluru too and the government is striving to show the city is safe and there is a nightlife.

He said Bengaluru is home to technological innovations which are being taken to the next level where GIS is being used to map the city and other urban areas of the state. Tenders were called for it and the exercise will be completed in two years after which citizens can also upload data.

Parag Gupta, advisor to Niti Ayog, said people and parastatal bodies should take ownership of the city and the country. It has been seen many a times that well tarred roads are dug open again and this should not happen. Also when Indians travel to other countries, they become most law abiding citizens, but when they are India, they assume that it is their birthright to litter and deface public property, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp