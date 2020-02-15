HCG gets Digital PET CT scanner for faster cancer diagnosis

By Express News Service

In a first, Karanataka received a Digital PET CT for diagnosing cancer with higher precision and for better treatment planning. VISION- 600, by Siemens, is the first UDR detector with 3.2-mm LSO crystals[a]. It helps in visualizing smaller lesions, improves accuracy, performance, and reproducibility in PET/CT imaging.

The blend of resolution and effective sensitivity assists in evaluating the impact of the treatment in prior. Dr KG Kallur, director, Molecular Imaging, HCG Cancer Centre, said, “In cancer care, the need of the hour is precision and accuracy. A PET CT scan is crucial for the accurate diagnosis of cancer. With the Digital PET CT scanner, HCG will now have the advantage to report cancerous lesions or tumours more accurately and faster.”