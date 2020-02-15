Home States Karnataka

Karnataka teacher, mother yet to walk out of Bidar prison after bail

The Bidar judge granted bail to the women on a personal bond of Rs one lakh with two sureties for the same amount.

BENGALURU: A school headmistress and a student's mother in Karnataka's Bidar who have been charged with sedition are yet to walk out of the district prison after getting bail on Friday, a police official said on Saturday.

"We are yet to receive the court order on bail to release Fareeda Begum and Nazbunnisa. If we receive the court order today, the women can walk out of the prison by evening," told Bidar district prison Superintendent Shivaputra Hajimani to IANS.

Bidar Principal District and Sessions Court granted conditional bail to Begum, 50, headmistress of the Shaheen Group of Institution's school and Nazbunnisa, 36, a parent of one of the students in the anti-CAA play, in which the minor students allegedly abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were arrested on January 30.

Nazbunnisa was arrested for teaching her 11-year-old daughter the controversial dialogue which was uttered in the anti-NRC play while Begum was arrested for allowing the play to be staged in the school.

The play enacted by minor school children on January 21, according to former Superintendent of Police Sreedhara, had abusive language against Modi, and claimed that Muslims were being thrown out of India, and openly called for the defiance of the law.

Six children who acted in the play were below 10 years of age, and rehearsed the play for 10 days.

The Bidar judge granted bail to the women on a personal bond of Rs one lakh with two sureties for the same amount.

With its head office at Shaheen Nagar in Bidar and managed by the Allama Iqbal Educational Society, the Shaheen Group of Institutions runs a string of institutes from kindergarten to undergraduation.

