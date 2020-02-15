Photo adds to confusion over accident in Ballari

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A picture supposedly clicked by a resident after the accident in Ballari is now doing the rounds, adding to the mystery around the incident on February 10 that killed two people. The picture shows an injured person sitting at the back of an SUV and other three persons.

Rumours doing the rounds are that the injured person in the picture is a relative of Minister R Ashoka. On February 10, Ravi Naik, 18, who was standing by the road was mowed down by the car. Sachin Sheshaiah, who was in the car also died in the incident.

There are conflicting versions of what happened after the injured were shifted to a government hospital. Theories are floating that the police themselves allowed the injured to go to Bengaluru. But police sources have said that the injured and their friends misled them about the names and quantum of injuries. Ballari police have said no relative of R Ashoka was invovled. But in a viral video, the doctor who conducted autopsy said that the injured are relatives of a minister from Bengaluru.