Home States Karnataka

Ready for change if CM wants, says Anand Singh

However, Opposition leaders and the media should look at the chargesheets filed against me.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Singh, MLA from the Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari

Anand Singh, MLA from the Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Under fire from Opposition parties and civil society, newly-inducted Forest Minister Anand Singh on Friday said that he is ready for a change in portfolio if Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa decides.“If the Chief Minister feels that if I continue as Forest Minister, the state’s forests will get looted and wants to change my portfolio, I am ready for a change,” said the beleaguered minister. 

Singh’s comments assume significance as the CM has been drawing flak for allotting the forest ministry to him. Yediyurappa may even be forced to changed Anand Singh’s portfolio to avoid further damage to his government’s image. Also, the Opposition is likely to take up the issue during the legislature session, which starts on Monday. 

Senior Congress leaders have already said that they will raise the issue during the session, seeking an explanation from the CM for allotting the portfolio to a person, who, they say, is facing several cases related to mining, and also a case under the Forest Act. Singh, who was inducted into the cabinet last week, was initially given the Food and Civil Supplies ministry, but this was changed later. On Friday, Congress threatened to launch an agitation if the CM fails to change Singh’s portfolio, while the civil society too questioned the CM’s decision. Environmentalists have launched a campaign demanding the CM remove Singh from the post. 

Admitting that cases were, in fact, booked against him, the minister, on Friday, reiterated that what the Opposition leaders are saying is what he had already declared in an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. “I am facing 15 cases. I do not want to keep the people of Karnataka in the dark or mislead them. I do not want to indulge in such politics.

However, Opposition leaders and the media should look at the chargesheets filed against me. They can always question me if there is any direct allegation against me (with regard to a case booked under the Forest Act),” he said. He contended that there is no conflict of interest and that he has explained the status of the cases registered against him to the chief minister too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Singh BS Yediyurappa Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp