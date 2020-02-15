Three Kashmiri college students detained for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Police have detained three Kashmiri students studying here at KLE Institute of Technology after their video raising pro-Pakistani slogan along with a song hailing Pakistan in the background. Members of ABVP and VHP staged a protest at the college premises seeking action against the students.

On the day the entire country was mourning the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on the CRPF contingent at Pulwama, this video of the tech students has gone public. While other students came to know about this misadventure by the Kashmiri students, it became an issue and members of right-wing organisations came to protest in the college premises on Saturday. Members of ABVP and VHP raised the slogan and demanded action against the students.

In the video, a song is heard in the background and along with that the three students introduce themselves. One of them is seen saying about 'Azadi' and another 'Pakistan'. In the end, they raise 'Zindabad' slogans. Once the police came to know about it, they rushed to the college, detained the students and took them to Gokul police station in a vehicle belonging to the college administration.

Witnesses alleged that the students were attacked by police as they were taken out of the college.

An ABVP leader said that strict action should be taken against the students for raising anti-national slogans while the county was mourning the martyrs of the Pulwama attack and that they should not be allowed to continue their education and write the exams.

Later, Police Commissioner R Dilip told reporters the matter is under investigation and students were detained considering their safety. He, however, refused to speak about taking the students in a non-police vehicle by saying that it could be a strategy of the staff which cannot be discussed in the public.

Meanwhile, KLE Institute of Technology principal Basavaraj Anami has filed a complaint at Gokul Raod police station over the incident.

