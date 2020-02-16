Sedition case filed against three Kashmiri students in Hubballi for 'raising pro-Pak slogans'

By IANS

HUBBALLI: Three Kashmiri students of a private engineering college in Karnataka's Hubballi have been booked for sedition after they allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans, police said on Sunday.

"The three suspects are being questioned for raising pro-Pakistan and 'Azadi' slogans in their college hostel on Friday, which coincided with the first anniversary of Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir a year ago," Hubballi Police Commissioner Ramaswamy Dileep told IANS.

Hubballi is about 410 kms northwest of Bengaluru. "The trio, identified as Ameer, Basit and Talib from Kashmir's Shopian district, were booked under section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint by the KLES Institute of Technology for attempting to disturb communal harmony by raising anti-national slogans," said Dileep. The section deals with offences against the state.

The institute's principal Basavraj Anami complained to the police that the first-year students got admission under the central government quota. "The incident occurred when the college was holding a function to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack on Friday. Instead of attending the event, they were in the hostel taking a video of them shouting pro-Pakistan slogans," Dileep said quoting from the complaint.

The principal came to know about the incident on Saturday when the video went viral on social media after they uploaded its footage to their friends' WhatsApp groups. "Pending investigation, the college has suspended the three students from the institute after the principal viewed the video and questioned their act," added Dileep.

Condemning the students for raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans, state Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who hails from Hubballi, said the government would not tolerate such anti-national activities by anyone.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, who represents the adjacent Dharwad Lok Saba constituency, said stern action would be taken against the accused for raising such anti-national slogans.

"Students who avail government scholarships and raise slogans against the country are under the impression that they can get away by indulging in such anti-national activities. Stern action will be taken against them after investigation as such actions cannot be tolerated," Joshi said here.