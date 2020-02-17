Home States Karnataka

43 Sanskrit schools in Karnataka to get grants: Dy CM Ashwath Narayan

'Based on the recommendation of experts, a university for the study of Vedas, Upanishads, and Sanskrit will be set up.' said deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Published: 17th February 2020 04:05 AM

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Sunday announced that a grant will be given to 43 Sanskrit schools in the state in the upcoming budget. These schools currently run without any government support. He was speaking at an event organised by Begur Brahmin Association.

“While the schools do not have any grants as of now, there is demand for one. A committee was formed to look into this. They reviewed the 43 schools, made recommendations, and based on these, the government has made the decision,” said Ashwath Narayan who is also the Higher Education minister.

“Based on the recommendation of experts, a university for the study of Vedas, Upanishads, and Sanskrit will be set up. Apart from this, a centre for study for the above will be set up in all universities,” he informed.

“The development that we see in the country is not enough. We need to be strengthened culturally. Religious and culture work is being done in Begur Brahmin Association, along with study of Vedas. In this regard, MLA Krishnappa has decided to grant Rs 50 lakh funds to the association,” he said.

“Brahmins are a majority in Malleswaram, my constituency, and they have handheld me into getting the position I am in today. They did not even know my caste. Late Ananth Kumar allowed me to contest elections. The government is coming up with good policies in his name,” he added.

TAGS
Ashwath Narayan Sanskrit Schools
