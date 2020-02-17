Karnataka Police book man known as 'Madhugiri Modi' for pricking religious sentiments

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Madhugiri police have booked a man who used to claim himself as 'Madhugiri Modi' on charges of spreading videos inciting the people of another community on Monday.

Sources informed TNIE that the accused, Atul Kumar, hails from Honnapura village near Badavanahalli in Madhugiri taluk.

He is a double graduate who had worked with a Bengaluru based IT firm for some time and later quit the profession to take up hardcore pro-Hindu activism.

Atul Kumar had got booked several times over similar incidents in the past.

Kumar had allegedly posted a video derogating the prophet which created a furore on social media, following which sections of the community staged an instant protest.

The protesters also presented a memorandum to the superintendent of police Dr Kona Vamsi hna.

Since his intention was allegedly to disturb the communal harmony by insulting a religion the police booked him under sections 295, 295 A and also IT act.

"We have been in search of him and arrest him as soon as possible," a police officer informed TNIE.