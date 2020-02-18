Kambala to track, sprint sensation Srinivasa Gowda ready for SAI test

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kambala super sprinter Srinivasa Gowda, who has hit the national headlines for his feat of running in slushy fields probably faster than the fastest man in the world Usain Bolt, has his priorities set and does not yet want to subject himself to scientific tests and trial runs that may one day turn him into a track star. He first wants to finish off his commitment of running four more Kambala races over the next few weeks and then come to the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru after March 10.

Gowda, who was in Bengaluru on Monday at the invitation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, said that he has heard of Bolt and is interested in taking up athletics training. “But I never thought that I could run this fast. My speed is also because of the buffaloes that run alongside me in Kambala races. If you take care of buffaloes, they will take care of you,’’ he said quite innocently.

Gowda, who is also a construction worker, said that he is the only Kambala jockey in his family and town. “When I was in school, our family did not own buffaloes. But I was always fascinated by them and every day, soon after my school, I would run to our neighbours who had buffaloes. After I grew up, people told me that I am strong and should try my hand at Kambala,” he said.

Gowda has won 35 races from 12 events

Srinivasa Gowda said, “That is how I joined the Kambala Academy and learnt the sport. I have won 35 races from 12 events.” After Gowda’s athleticism went viral on social media sites, there were a lot of comments on his rippling muscles and natural six-pack. Gowda, however, said that he never goes to a gym and that his diet includes ganji (rice gruel) for breakfast, and fish and chicken for lunch and dinner. “Fish is a must. It’s our staple. I am strong and have my stamina because of eating fish,’’ he said.

His coach Gunapal Kadamba from the Kambala Academy said that in 2011, they received 100 applications and only 25 were selected, including Srinivasa Gowda.

“He is very innocent and dedicated. He has not studied much, but is very hardworking, After rigorous training, including yoga and personality development, he was ready to hit the Kambala stretches. The training also included giving good oil massages to buffaloes, cleaning buffalo dung, learning the art of tying the rope and more, which is not easy,’’ he said.

On Monday, Gowda was presented with a cheque of Rs 3 lakh by Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan also announced Rs 1 lakh from the Malleswaram Sports Club. Sports Minister CT Ravi said that the state government has invited Gowda to take the eligibility test at SAI.

“Once he clears it, he will be coached by trained professionals. The government will take care of his expenses. If he goes on to represent the country in Asian Games or Olympics, even then we will bear the cost,” he said.

Proposal to include Kambala as state sport

Sports Minister CT Ravi said that there is a proposal to include Kambala, considered a rural sport, under state sports. “We will discuss it with authorities and then take a decision,” he said. “There is a proposal to organise camps in coastal Karnataka where Kambala races take place. There is an abundance of raw talent, which could fly high with the right training,’’ said Captain Ajay Kumar Bahl, senior director, SAI. On Srinivasa Gowda, Bahl said that he has seen Gowda’s video. “He is fit and strong. We need to check how well he will excel on the track with shoes, as athletes cannot run without footwear at international events,” he said.

Anand, another Kambala star who made it big

After the Kambala race season gets over next month, all eyes will be on the Sports Authority of India. The latest athletic sensation Srinivasa Gowda is expected to come to the centre, which will look at nurturing him into an athlete like the late Anand Shetty, a former international sprinter. “Anand had also come from a Kambala background.

Many athletes have played different sports in their childhood before going on to succeed in something else. We cannot say it’s not possible for Srinivasa Gowda to excel. It need not be in 100m alone,” said C Harish, an athletics coach at SAI.

“However, there is no denying the fact that Kambala and athletics are two different forms of sport and Gowda needs to be trained in various ways. First, the Kambala jockey has to get attuned to shoes and the synthetic track. He has to be willing and has to adapt. All facilities are available at SAI to groom him,” said Capt. Ajay Kumar Bahl, senior director, SAI, Bengaluru.