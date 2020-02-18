Home States Karnataka

Quota up by 5% for women in police force

The State Government on Monday announced an increase in reservation for women in recruitment in the Police Department from current 20 per cent to 25 per cent.

Published: 18th February 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Monday announced an increase in reservation for women in recruitment in the Police Department from current 20 per cent to 25 per cent. “My government has approved reservation for women in 25 per cent posts in the police recruitment,” Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala said, addressing the joint session of the state legislature that started from Monday.

A senior police officer said that at present, the State Government provides 20 per cent reservation for women in recruitment for constable and sub-inspector posts, which will now be increased to 25 per cent for all recruitments in civil and reserve police forces. The move is aimed at increasing the number of women officials to make the force more sensitive in handling cases related to women and children.

Welcoming the state government decision, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru South, Dr Rohini Katoch said that increase in the number of women officials will give a major boost to the force. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently said that there are 16,000 vacancies of police constables and 650 of police sub-inspectors in the State and those would be filled within the next two years. The State Government also announced on Monday that a high-security prison is being constructed at Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru, to house hardcore criminals and terrorists. 

Budget session on
■ Legislature session starts with Governor’s address on Monday.
■ The Governor defends govt on flood relief works.
■ Opposition accuses govt of spreading false information.
■ Siddu says many flood-hit people yet to get shelter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Police women personnel
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp