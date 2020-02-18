Quota up by 5% for women in police force

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Monday announced an increase in reservation for women in recruitment in the Police Department from current 20 per cent to 25 per cent. “My government has approved reservation for women in 25 per cent posts in the police recruitment,” Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala said, addressing the joint session of the state legislature that started from Monday.

A senior police officer said that at present, the State Government provides 20 per cent reservation for women in recruitment for constable and sub-inspector posts, which will now be increased to 25 per cent for all recruitments in civil and reserve police forces. The move is aimed at increasing the number of women officials to make the force more sensitive in handling cases related to women and children.

Welcoming the state government decision, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru South, Dr Rohini Katoch said that increase in the number of women officials will give a major boost to the force. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently said that there are 16,000 vacancies of police constables and 650 of police sub-inspectors in the State and those would be filled within the next two years. The State Government also announced on Monday that a high-security prison is being constructed at Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru, to house hardcore criminals and terrorists.

