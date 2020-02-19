NABARD to fund reconstruction of flood-hit schools in North Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), through its Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, has agreed to fund the reconstruction of 3,386 government primary and high schools in 26 districts of North Karnataka, that were affected by the floods last year. For this, they will be releasing a fund of Rs 758.073 crore.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education issued a government order on Tuesday, ordering the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction to conduct a spot survey of the schools, draw estimated with the Public Works Department, seek administrative approval and submit the reports to Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction within 15 days. If they fail to do so, NABARD will cancel the approval.