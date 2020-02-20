Karnataka HC directs police to give protection to advocates who wish to represent Kashmiri students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad to provide security to the advocates who wish to file bail applications for the three Kashmiri students who have been arrested for allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Hubballi.



Hearing the public interest litigation filed by the advocates, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreenivas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued this direction.



The bench also ordered notice to the Chief Secretary, DG&IGP and Commissioner of Police of Hubli and Dharwad, Bar Association, Hubballi and others.



The petitioner has challenged the resolution passed by the Bar Association to not to appear for three accused who have allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans.



The bench directed the petitioners to serve the copies of the judgements of apex court, which laid down that passing such resolution is illegal and professional ethics, to the Bar Association to reconsider its decision.



The court issued the directions to give protection to the advocates who wish to represent the accused students, after its attention was drawn on the assault on accused while producing them to the court.