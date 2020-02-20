Khader regrets remark on PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA and former minister UT Khader on Wednesday expressed regret over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pakistan, after BJP members, including CM BS Yediyurappa, took strong exception to his comments. Participating in a debate on the law and order situation in the state, Khader said the PM visited Pakistan to eat ‘biryani’. His remarks drew sharp criticism from the members of the treasury bench, who demanded an apology from Khader.

Some BJP legislators called Khader anti-national and Minister CT Ravi said the government will come down heavily on anti-national elements. Senior Congress members took objection to the language used by BJP leaders.

At one time, it was complete pandemonium. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri warned the members to maintain dignity. Khader later expressed regret and said they have all have respect for the PM.