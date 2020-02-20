Home States Karnataka

Lord Hanuman follows in Ram’s footsteps, to get 215-ft statue at birthplace Hampi

The Hanuman Janmabhoomi Trust at Hampi is planning the ‘world’s’ tallest statue of Hanuman, which will stand at 215 feet at his birthplace of Kishkinda, which is believed to be Hampi.

Published: 20th February 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Lord Hanuman (Photo | PTI)

Image of a statue of Lord Hanuman used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hanuman Janmabhoomi Trust at Hampi is planning the ‘world’s’ tallest statue of Hanuman, which will stand at 215 feet at his birthplace of Kishkinda, which is believed to be Hampi. This trust has been closely following in the footsteps of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, which has been formed to construct Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

When the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust was formed on February 5, 2020, following a Supreme Court direction, the same day Karnataka Hanuman Janmabhoomi Teerthakshetra Trust too was constituted for the overall development of Kishkinda Pampakshetra at Hampi. The trust, headed by Govindananda Saraswathi Swamy, will hold several processions in and around Kishkinda on Shivarathri day (Friday).

Trust sources said that Hampi, which is already a tourist centre, will also be turned into a pilgrimage centre. “It will equal the grandeur of Ayodhya after the Ram temple is built. At Ayodhya, the world’s tallest Rama statue will be built at 225 feet and since Rama and Hanuman were inseparable, we also decided to put up the tallest statue of Hanuman but 10 feet shorter than Rama’s. The Hanuman statue will be made out of copper,” they said.

Starting this year, a Hanumantha Ratha, which has been designed at Rs 45 lakh, will travel across the country. “It will pass through every district centre and taluk centre in the country, where money will be collected for the statue and other expenses. The Ratha yatra will terminate at Ayodhya,” the sources said.

The trust members said that it will take at least three years for the Ratha to complete the journey, while at the same time, the work at Kishkinda too will start. The trust is planning to purchase 10 acres of land for the statue and temple, and also invite 101 saints from Ayodhya for this year’s Hanuma Jayanathi.

The central tourism department is planning to include Hampi in the Ramayana circuit, while the state government too is keen on developing Kishkinda, they said. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to allocate funds for the project in the upcoming budget, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hanuman Hampi Lord Hanuman
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • thulakol
    jai shriram
    11 hours ago reply
Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp