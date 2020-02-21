Chitradurga set to get Karnataka’s first ‘Science City’

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Close on the heels of the arrival of premier science institutions at Challakere taluk of the district, the state government is planning to set up a fully-planned ‘Science City’ in Khudapura village here, which will emerge as the first such city in the state. The state government gave nearly 8,000 acres of land to set up complexes for IISc, ISRO, DRDO and BARC, and almost every institution is present in Amruthmahal Kavals (Khudapura, Varavu and Doddaullarthy Kavals), owned by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services department.

Bengaluru-based firm iDeCK will design the master plan for the science city and submit it to the government. In the letter written by Additional Chief Secretary to the state government, Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology, Dr E V Ramana Reddy, to the DC Chitradurga: he has directed the administration to make necessary arrangements for setting up of the science city.

Deputy Commissioner R Vinoth Priya told The New Indian Express, “The district administration is fully-prepared for setting up of the science city, setting up of the Science City Authority, a hospital and the Kendriya Vidyalaya in the region, to ensure that the residents of the city will be benefitted.”