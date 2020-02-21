Middlemen blamed for copra price crash

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: Coconut growers are worried over fall in prices of copra, a commercial crop of the district. The price of copra has drastically come down to `10,500 per quintal from `13,000 per quintal in November and December last year.

Growers allege the interference of middlemen as one of the reasons for price crash. Sources said wholesale merchants from Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharastra and UP are not showing interest to purchase copra since a couple of months due to false information by middlemen here. Wholesale merchants are acting at the behest of middlemen who mislead them about the market situation and quality, sources added.Coconut growers can get better price if the middlemen are avoided, growers say.