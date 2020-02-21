Pro-Pak slogans: Amulya's home attacked, outfits protest demanding severe punishment

By ANI

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Miscreants pelted stones at the house of student activist Amulya Leona, who has been arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru on Thursday, at Gubbagadde village in Koppa taluk on Friday morning. Meanwhile, various organisations staged a protest in Koppa, demanding severe punishment to the 19-year-old activist.

Immediately after Amulya was arrested by the Bengaluru police and slapped with sedition charges, some pro-Hindu activists barged into the house of Amulya and allegedly threatened the parents of the woman.

A day after, some miscreants pelted stone at her house.

The police had provided security to the house on Thursday evening but withdrew the same on Friday morning. Sources said that some miscreants picketed Amulya's house when the police were not around and pelted stones at the house. Window panes of the house were damaged due to the stone pelting.

The police said that neither of Amulya's parents was injured in the attack. Later, Amulya's father Oswald Narhona (Waji) lodged a complaint with the Koppa police. The police registered the complaint and slapped IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (Mischief causing damage), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) against unknown people.

The police have again deployed some personnel to guard the house.

#WATCH Ruckus erupts at the protest rally against CAA&NRC in Bengaluru where AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi is present. A woman named Amulya at the protest rally says "The difference between Pakistan zinadabad and Hindustan zindabad is...". pic.twitter.com/FPh5Ccu3HD — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the police suspected that since Amulya hails from Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district she might have links with Naxal outfits. She might have support from the organisations opposing CAA and NPR and she might have back up from the political parties too.

Amulya has been booked under sedition charge and remanded to 14 days judicial custody. In the meantime, several organisations, cutting across party lines, staged a protest in Koppa. Hindu outfits under the guidance of Subash Gowda Koppa staged a protest in Koppa town alleging that Amulya has spoiled the peace in the country by shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan. The protestors burnt her effigy in the park.

The police have made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order. SP Harish Pandey said that miscreants who pelted stones will be soon identified and action will be taken.

Amulya was a student of St Joseph’s Higher Primary School in Koppa. She completed high schooling at Christ School in Udupi, PU at Sadashiva PU College and is studying journalism in NMKRV, Bengaluru.