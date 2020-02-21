Home States Karnataka

While waiting for council entry, Vishwanath aims at Kuruba push   

The community has a population of about 13 crore in the country.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister AH Vishwanath and MLC HM Revanna at a Shepherds India International meet in Bengaluru on Thursday I SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former JDS state president-turned-rebel Adagur Vishwanath may have lost the Hunsur assembly seat in the recent byelection and missed the bus to the state cabinet, but he is hopeful of becoming a member of the legislative council and a minister, as assured by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. 

As many as 13 council seats will fall vacant in June this year. Until then, Vishwanath, who is now in the BJP, is spearheading a major OBC push with a Kuruba community meet in Delhi on March 1. 

The community has a population of about 13 crore in the country. Vishwanath said they will host the jayanti of saint-poet ‘Kanakadasa’ in the national capital, which will serve as a show of Kuruba strength and unity. Among the invitees are Kuruba leaders from various parties and states.

They include opposition leader in Karnataka Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Goa DyCM Chandrakant Kavlekar, YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhava, Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Vikas M and Delhi AAP MLA Dinesh M. 

At a meeting attended by Congress leader H M Revanna among others, Vishwanath called upon the community to collectively work for the upliftment of backward classes across the nation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JDS BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp