Amulya case: SIT grills corporator, three others

BENGALURU: The city police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case of Journalism student Amulya Leona, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally two days ago. On Saturday, the officials questioned four people, including some students who were in contact with her.

A senior police officer said the case is being probed thoroughly, specially after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa linked her to Naxals. The team collected clips of her interviews with news channel and other videos which had gone viral after her arrest.

“On Saturday, we summoned Imran Pasha, who had organised the event against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Freedom Park on Thursday. Pasha, a BBMP Corporator from Padarayanapura ward, was questioned thoroughly regarding the incident and has been asked to appear before the officers on Sunday too. He answered questions on why she was invited to the event and what instructions were given to her,” the officer said.

Amulya was a chief guest at the event: Corporator

“Corporator Imran Pasha told the officers that Amulya was one of the chief guests at the event. His statement has been recorded. It is too early to reveal details of the probe,” the officer added. Meanwhile, another person, Akbar, who was part of the organising team, also appeared before SIT on Saturday. His statement and that of a couple of students were also recorded.” We are also examining video footage of Leona’s interview to a news channel in which she herself declares that she is just a face and that there are leaders behind her who help her prepare speeches for every event.

We have considered her statements as very sensitive and we are gathering more details. We will also visit the places where Leona has delivered speeches in the past, and her parents will be also questioned if required,” the officer said. The SIT, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), includes two police inspectors (PIs) and four police sub-inspectors (PSIs) including two women PSIs. The team may take Amulya into custody as part of the investigation in the coming days. Amulya Leona was arrested by the Upparpet police soon after she raised slogans during an event in protest against the CAA in which AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had participated. A day after her arrest, many organisation staged protest against her across the state.

Rs 10 lakh bounty

The Ballari district president of Sri Ram Sena, Sanjay Maradi, on Saturday told the media that he “will pay Rs 10 lakh as reward if Amulya is eliminated in an encounter.” He was speaking in Hosapete during a protest against Amulya. Maradi also urged that no advocates should appear for her before court.