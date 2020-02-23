Home States Karnataka

Amulya case: SIT grills corporator, three others

The city police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case of Journalism student Amulya Leona, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally two days ago.

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Amulya speaking at the function | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case of Journalism student Amulya Leona, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally two days ago. On Saturday, the officials questioned four people, including some students who were in contact with her.

A senior police officer said the case is being probed thoroughly, specially after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa linked her to Naxals. The team collected clips of her interviews with news channel and other videos which had gone viral after her arrest. 

“On Saturday, we summoned Imran Pasha, who had organised the event against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Freedom Park on Thursday. Pasha, a BBMP Corporator from Padarayanapura ward, was questioned thoroughly regarding the incident and has been asked to appear before the officers on Sunday too. He answered questions on why she was invited to the event and what instructions were given to her,” the officer said. 

Amulya was a chief guest at the event: Corporator

“Corporator Imran Pasha told the officers that Amulya was one of the chief guests at the event. His statement has been recorded. It is too early to reveal details of the probe,” the officer added. Meanwhile, another person, Akbar, who was part of the organising team, also appeared before SIT on Saturday. His statement and that of a couple of students were also recorded.” We are also examining video footage of Leona’s interview to a news channel in which she herself declares that she is just a face and that there are leaders behind her who help her prepare speeches for every event.

We have considered her statements as very sensitive and we are gathering more details. We will also visit the places where Leona has delivered speeches in the past, and her parents will be also questioned if required,” the officer said. The SIT, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), includes two police inspectors (PIs) and four police sub-inspectors (PSIs) including two women PSIs. The team may take Amulya into custody as part of the investigation in the coming days. Amulya Leona was arrested by the Upparpet police soon after she raised slogans during an event in protest against the CAA in which AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had participated. A day after her arrest, many organisation staged protest against her across the state.

Rs 10 lakh bounty
The Ballari district president of Sri Ram Sena, Sanjay Maradi, on Saturday told the media that he “will pay Rs 10 lakh as reward if Amulya is eliminated in an encounter.” He was speaking in Hosapete during a protest against Amulya. Maradi also urged that no advocates should appear for her before court. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amulya Leona pro-Pakistan slogans Anti CAA protests
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp