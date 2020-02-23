Home States Karnataka

Another political storm brewing? 3 BJP netas fight for DCC bank post

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Saturday that his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi and Ramesh Katti will take a final decision on DCC bank elections.

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The fast-approaching Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank (BDCCB) elections could cause another political storm in the state if not handled properly as three top BJP leaders from the district are vying for the control of this bank. Why this assumes significance is because in 2018, it was a bank election that caused fissures among the then Congress leaders which, many claim, led to the collapse of the coalition government last year.   

Vying for the control of BDCC are traditional rivals Ramesh Katti, a brother of MLA Umesh Katti, and DCM Laxman Savadi. Added to this is Ramesh Jarkiholi, who too wants a fair share here. Curiously, all three are from the BJP. Former MP Ramesh Katti has been elected president of the prestigious bank for three terms. In 2015, he won a narrow victory against Laxman Savadi to become the president. Though both are from the BJP, Katti brothers had managed to get the votes of politically strong Jarkiholi brothers in their favour. This had disappointed and angered Savadi. The rivalry came out in the open when Umesh Katti, who is an eight-time MLA, threatened Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa of quitting the party as he was not given a ministerial berth, while Savadi was made the Deputy Chief Minister despite losing the assembly election.

Ramesh Katti is trying to retain the DCC bank president’s post again. Savadi too may contest the elections or field his candidate to avenge his loss in 2015. Adding another twist, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Saturday that his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi and Ramesh Katti will take a final decision on DCC bank elections. These developments could lead to another political storm in state politics. The previous JDS-Congress coalition fell apart as Jarkiholi brothers and Laxmi Hebbalkar, who all were in Congress, fought bitterly over a position in the PLD bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp