Karnataka dentist kills self days after he murders wife, his girlfriend commits suicide too

The murder of Kavita last Monday afternoon had shaken the entire town and created panic among the women of the neighborhood.

Published: 23rd February 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 08:44 PM

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The ghastly murder of a dentist's wife Kavita in Kadur town of Chikkamagaluru on February 17 has taken a new twist now with the lady's husband, Revanth, committing suicide by jumping under a moving train near Bandikoppalu gate on Saturday afternoon.

Surprisingly, the paramour of Revanth, Harshita, a resident of Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru, has also committed suicide by hanging herself on Sunday morning after hearing the news of his death.

The murder of Kavita last Monday afternoon had shaken the entire town and created panic among the women of the neighborhood.

Revanth had lodged a complaint in the Kadur police station alleging that some miscreants had slit his wife's throat and killed her before decamping with jewels, silver ornaments, and cash while he was away in his dental clinic at Birur town.

In his complaint, he had mentioned that his wife was killed between 6.45 pm and 8.15 pm. She had called him over the phone at 6.15 pm.

Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey who visited the spot on Monday said that killers were professionals as they had left nothing behind to give clue to the murder.

In the meantime, the police after receiving the complaint began their hunt.

They took CCTV footage from around their house in their custody and began enquiring neighbours about Kavitha and Revanth who revealed that he (Revanth) would physically and mentally torture her.

Upon browsing through Revanth's phone and after an intensive interrogation it was found that he had cooked up a story about his wife's death. He allegedly slit her throat before leaving for his clinic.

After returning home, he staged a foul play that killers had murdered her for jewels and other valuables.

The post mortem report was likely to hang a noose around his neck and perhaps led him to commit suicide.

Revanth and Kavita had been married seven years ago and have two kids - one five year and another six months old.

