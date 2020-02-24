Home States Karnataka

Group attacks hostel at Sangameshwar Nagar in Karnataka's Belagavi

According to sources, the hostel was attacked by locals after few students were allegedly teasing girls.

Published: 24th February 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

BELAGAVI: A group of youth armed with sticks, iron rods, bats, stumps and other weapons attacked a government boy’s hostel at Sangameshwar Nagar in Belagavi on Sunday night. Following the same, the students of the hostel staged a dharna in front of the hostel demanding immediate action against the accused who attacked them.

According to a CCTV footage available, a group of about 8 to 10 youths attacked the government hostel, pelted stones and ransacked in the campus premises outside the building. The reason behind the attack was not known. At the very intimation, APMC police rushed to the spot. However, the youths had already disappeared from the scene.

When police inquired with the inmates of the hostel, they said that they were unaware of the reason why the youths attacked the hostel. Police have recovered the CCTV video footage of the violence. They said it was a minor incident and are investigating it.

According to sources, few students of the hostel were allegedly teasing girls which had irked the local youths, who had warned them. But the hostel students had neglected the warning and continued to tease the girls. Enraged over the same, the group of youths attacked the hostel. Luckily no one was injured in the attack, nor anyone was arrested till Monday morning in connection to the case.

APMC police are investigating into the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sangameshwar Nagar Belagavi hostel attack
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp