Group attacks hostel at Sangameshwar Nagar in Karnataka's Belagavi

By PTI

BELAGAVI: A group of youth armed with sticks, iron rods, bats, stumps and other weapons attacked a government boy’s hostel at Sangameshwar Nagar in Belagavi on Sunday night. Following the same, the students of the hostel staged a dharna in front of the hostel demanding immediate action against the accused who attacked them.

According to a CCTV footage available, a group of about 8 to 10 youths attacked the government hostel, pelted stones and ransacked in the campus premises outside the building. The reason behind the attack was not known. At the very intimation, APMC police rushed to the spot. However, the youths had already disappeared from the scene.

When police inquired with the inmates of the hostel, they said that they were unaware of the reason why the youths attacked the hostel. Police have recovered the CCTV video footage of the violence. They said it was a minor incident and are investigating it.

According to sources, few students of the hostel were allegedly teasing girls which had irked the local youths, who had warned them. But the hostel students had neglected the warning and continued to tease the girls. Enraged over the same, the group of youths attacked the hostel. Luckily no one was injured in the attack, nor anyone was arrested till Monday morning in connection to the case.

APMC police are investigating into the case.