Pakistan flag in status lands Dharwad youth in trouble

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: Pro-Pakistan status on social media has landed a youth in trouble here. The incident was reported in Alnavar in Dharwad district and the police have taken the youth into custody. Further process of investigation is going on.

Police sources said a youth named Shail, resident of Mankwad in Alnavar, has set a status which has the flag of Pakistan in the background of a video.

The status has been witnessed by several other friends and it has spread in the town. Members of VHP have registered the complaint and based on the complaint the police have commenced the investigation. It is not clear that what cases will be booked.

In a span of a month, it is the second case registered against a youngster for pro-Pakistan action.