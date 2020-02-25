Home States Karnataka

KPCL applies for geotech studies for Sharavathi project in Western Ghats sanctuary

The survey and drilling project area will be spread over 877.50 hectares of Sharavathi LTM Wildlife Sanctuary.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) has submitted its application to the Centre for recommendation of geotechnical studies/survey for its ambitious 2000 MW Sharavathi pumped storage project in Shivamogga district. The survey project will involve drilling operations and felling of trees in the most verdant, inaccessible and dense forests of Western Ghats. Further, these operations will have to be done inside the Sharavathi Lion Tailed Macaque Wildlife Sanctuary that was recently notified for protecting the critically endangered species. The LTMs are found only in the Western Ghats in the world.

These studies will involve exploratory drilling operations to know the geological conditions of the substrata for finalizing the location/other details of the pumped storage project that will consume 25 per cent more power to generate electricity to meet demand during peak hours of the day.  

The survey and drilling project area will be spread over 877.50 hectares of Sharavathi LTM Wildlife Sanctuary. Since the time the project was proposed, environmentalists and activists have opposed it and said it will sound the death knell for Western Ghats, the birthplace of many rivers and habitat of rare and native flora and fauna. With so many other developmental projects already in the pipeline and many road projects ongoing in the World’s Biodiversity Hot Spot, they say the area proposed for geotechnical studies is in the dense forested regions of Honnavar and Sagar taluks and may prove to be an ecological disaster. 

Shankar Sharma, power policy analyst, said, “The rich biodiversity of about 153 hectares inside the sanctuary will be affected. Why even the survey and studies in a highly eco-sensitive area of a recently notified sanctuary should be permitted if the real objective is not to allow the project implementation? Instead of increasing the forest cover of the state to 33 per cent, the state government is ignoring the critical need to explore all possible alternatives.”

V Chandrashekar, Chief Engineer (Electrical Design]), KPCL, has filed the application for seeking clearance from the Standing Committee of National Board of Wildlife. The proposal for carrying out exploratory drill holes will incur a cost Rs 4 crore for a period of two years. Out of this, the survey will be carried out in 877 hectares inside Sharavathi WL sanctuary while another 146 hectares outside the PA. The work will involve tree felling and earthwork inside the sanctuary. For the drilling operations, an area of 2mx3m is required for digging boreholes inside the PA. KPCL promises not to build any new roads as the drilling equipment will be carried manually to the drilling sites by their personnel. And 12 out of 15 boreholes will be dug inside the sanctuary. This is to study the soil and rock types while the samples will be packed in aluminum trunks and carried back manually.

The project proponents say that only minimum land for roads, tunnel entrance portals and other things are required on the surface and at these locations “only the forest cover” will be removed. Further, KPCL says project components like water conducting system, power house complex, transformer cavern, surge shafts, switch yard etc are proposed as underground structures and there will be no impact on the ‘forest cover’ of LTM sanctuary. Only the tunnel / audit entrance portal, roads and the muck disposal / quarry sites are exposed to the ground surface and affect the forests.

WHAT KPCL SAYS
Out of the estimated 153 ha of land required for the project, 93 ha are unaffected as the project will be located below the forest cover, according to KPCL. The remaining 60 ha of land that affects the surface area (tree cover) about 25 ha (15 + 10) of land is required during the construction period of the project (for a period of 60 months) and the same would be restored/replanted with saplings after the construction activities. Only about 35 ha for construction of new roads and tunnel /audit portal entrances would affect the forest permanently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Western Ghats Sharavathi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K M Nithyananda records an audiobook at home. (Photo | Udayshankar S/EPS)
This 82-year-old Bengalurean records audiobooks for sightless bibliophiles
Police force led by Senior Superintendents of police Rahul Alwal and Akansha Yadav approach striking students to remove them.
Ahead of VP's visit, striking Pondicherry University students made to move by cops
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp