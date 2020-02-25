Over 1.5 lakh take to streets to protest against CAA in Vijayapura

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Over 1.5 lakh people marched, shouted slogans and held a public meeting here on Monday to condemn the alleged anti-constitutional decisions of the Central Government.The protesters from eight districts of Belagavi, Vijayapura, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Gadag and Haveri walked for almost 3 km to be part of the mega-rally, Samvidhan Bachao Andolan, and to protest against CAA, NPR and NRC.

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, C M Ibrahim and Mallikarjun Kharge, former CM Siddaramaiah and former ministers K Ramesh Kumar, U T Khader, M B Patil and H K Patil shared the dais with the heads of Muslim, Hindu and Christian communities.

Kharge told the gathering, “The Constitution gives equal rights to all. If the Constitution is safe, democracy will be alive and we can fight for our rights. But PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are passing laws like CAA, NRC and NPR which are anti-people.”Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar said, “Those ruling at the Centre should remember that they were not part of the Freedom Movement. They praise Nathuram Godse who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.”