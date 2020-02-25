Home States Karnataka

Process of selecting V-Cs to change: Ashwath

This would help professors concentrate more on academics.

Deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: “The Karnataka government has proposed to bring an amendment to the Karnataka Universities Act to bring transparency in the selection of Vice-Chancellors to various Universities of Karnataka,” said Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, who is also the minister for higher education, skill development, entrepreneurship, IT & BT and Science & Technology on Monday.

After interacting with vice-chancellor and deans of different departments of Gulbarga University, Ashwathnarayan said that this proposal would be brought before the ongoing legislative session, but it is nothing to do with the appointment of vice-chancellor of Gulbarga University. The process of selection of vice-chancellor of Gulbarga University would be commenced within a month, he clarified.

He added that the government has proposed to say goodbye to the present system of appointing the teaching faculty of the University as the Registrar of the University could not concentrate on both administrative work as well as teaching. Considering this, KAS officers would be appointed as Registrars of the Universities. This would help professors concentrate more on academics.

