Cops grill Ravi Pujari on 2007 shootout case

  After extraditing gangster Ravi Pujari from Senegal to India, the police are gathering details of all the cases registered against him across the state.

Published: 26th February 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Gangster Ravi Pujari

Gangster Ravi Pujari (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After extraditing gangster Ravi Pujari from Senegal to India, the police are gathering details of all the cases registered against him across the state. Meanwhile, a team of officers also interrogated Pujari in connection with some of the cases. Accordingly, Pujari was interrogated in connection with the Shabnam Developers shootout case, in which receptionist Shylaja and office assistant Ravi were killed on February 15, 2007.

“We have questioned him about his involvement in the crime and the motive behind it. The probe then had revealed that he had supplied the gun used in the offence, and as he is an accused in the case, his statement is being recorded,” an official said. It is learnt that Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil has sought details from the jurisdictional police, who have registered cases against the gangster.

“As there are close to 100 cases registered against him (Pujari), we need to look at his role in each of those cases. Besides, we also have to take up the cases based on the nature of the offences. In some cases, we will have to interrogate him, while in others it may not be necessary,” a source from the team said.

Further, the police are also questioning him about his network in Karnataka and trying to get information about his associates, who are still active. “He is cooperating with the probe, but is denying his involvement in many of the extortion cases. However, we have evidence against him in some cases,” the official added.

