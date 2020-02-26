Home States Karnataka

Hyena sanctuary being mulled in Karnataka, Wildlife Institute of India to be roped in for census

Known as scavengers of the forests, hyenas are facing local extinction across India, but have managed to thrive in good numbers in the eastern plains of North Karnataka.

Published: 26th February 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 05:38 PM

HUBBALI: All is falling in place for Koppal and conservation of its wild wonders. The district rich with unique fauna may become a dedicated protected area of hyenas.

Known as scavengers of the forests, hyenas are facing local extinction across India, but have managed to thrive in good numbers in the eastern plains of North Karnataka. Fragmented landscape lying between Gagavati and Tavaragera in Koppal district is now the last refuge for these nocturnal animals. 

To assess their numbers, the Deccan Conservation Foundation (DCF) of Koppal in association with the state Forest Department and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will soon take up survey in eastern plains to authenticate the results of recent camera trapping exercise.

Camera trap images show frequent movement of hyenas in the area between Gangavati and Tavaragera and these animals are seen moving from pockets of protected forests to farm fields.

"The team from WII led by Dr YV Jhala is keen on taking up the survey in these plains in Koppal district. Sloth bear, wolf, bustards, black bucks and hyenas are the important animals found in these plains which require extended protection. We are in talks with Forest Department to reserve a land for hyenas and declare a sanctuary for them. These measures will help long term management plans of these areas for conservation of unique wildlife," said Indrajit Ghorpade, founder of DCF.

Ghorpade pointed out that with scarcity of livestock carcasses and fast changing habitats are the main reasons for falling numbers of hyenas. "But they are fighting to thrive in plains of Koppal and they deserve a chance. We are requesting the forest department to declare some of the important pockets in Koppal as conservation reserves and sanctuaries to ensure protection of these species," he added.

Forest officials from Koppal division noted that there have been several instances of hyena sightings through camera trap images. "We are looking into the matter from all angles. Locals will be consulted in the project and soon their views will be taken during the census," said a official.

