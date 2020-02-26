No entourage, BSY flies solo to Trump dinner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dressed in his regular white safari suit, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa shook hands with United States President Donald Trump in New Delhi on Tuesday. Yediyurappa joined many union ministers, BJP senior leaders and his counterparts from other states to take part in a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of Trump at Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

A reluctant Yediyurappa, who till late Monday afternoon, was unsure of attending the event, decided to fly to Delhi for the dinner. Yediyurappa, who generally travels with an entourage of officials and his son B Y Vijayendra, chose to ignore them all on Tuesday and went with just one Officer of Special Duty (OSD).

“Even if we did go, we would have had to wait at Karnataka Bhavan. Why waste taxpayers’ money to fly to and from Delhi? We are saving money,” joked one of Yediyurappa’s personal staff.