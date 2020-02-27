Home States Karnataka

As Delhi burns, CT Ravi pushes for Uniform Civil Code

Taking jibes at the opposition as well as anti-CAA/NRC protesters, Ravi said that those who wanted inequality in the past are now seeking equality. 

Published: 27th February 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the national capital witnessing communal violence, arson and riots over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Karnataka minister for Tourism CT Ravi said that the “time is ripe” to bring in a uniform civil code (UCC). “The time is ripe for bringing in UCC in the country. Everyone is speaking about equality, so there is no better time than this to bring in UCC,” Ravi said.

Taking jibes at the opposition as well as anti-CAA/NRC protesters, Ravi said that those who wanted inequality in the past are now seeking equality. 

“There is some kind of acceptance now. All these days, those who were opposing are now asking for equality. Those who felt that the BJP had the lease on chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ are now saying ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and are also chanting ‘Vande Mataram’.

They are holding the national flag and roaming around - so the time is ripe,” Ravi said. Responding to questions on whether discussions on UCC have cropped up in BJP forums, the minister said that it has been the agenda of the BJP ever since its inception in 1980.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uniform Civil Code CT Ravi Anti CAA protests
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
AAP councillor Tahir Hussain
Delhi Riots: AAP member Tahir Hussain denies involvement in IB staffer's death
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp