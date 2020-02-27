As Delhi burns, CT Ravi pushes for Uniform Civil Code

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the national capital witnessing communal violence, arson and riots over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Karnataka minister for Tourism CT Ravi said that the “time is ripe” to bring in a uniform civil code (UCC). “The time is ripe for bringing in UCC in the country. Everyone is speaking about equality, so there is no better time than this to bring in UCC,” Ravi said.

Taking jibes at the opposition as well as anti-CAA/NRC protesters, Ravi said that those who wanted inequality in the past are now seeking equality.

“There is some kind of acceptance now. All these days, those who were opposing are now asking for equality. Those who felt that the BJP had the lease on chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ are now saying ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and are also chanting ‘Vande Mataram’.

They are holding the national flag and roaming around - so the time is ripe,” Ravi said. Responding to questions on whether discussions on UCC have cropped up in BJP forums, the minister said that it has been the agenda of the BJP ever since its inception in 1980.