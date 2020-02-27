Home States Karnataka

It’s Basanagouda Yatnal who’s anti-national: Siddaramaiah

He also accused the Union Home Department of failing to tackle the situation.

Former CM Siddaramiah and other Congress leaders at a protest against BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s remarks against freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday | Vinod kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the state Congress unit on Wednesday protested against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his derogatory statement against 102-year-old freedom HS Doreswamy. Leaders and workers, led by legislative party leader Siddaramaiah, sat in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises and shouted slogans against Yatnal, calling him an anti-national for insulting Doreswamy. 

“The freedom fighter has sacrificed his entire life to fight for the interest of the country. He stands up for causes and leads movements even at this ripe old age. Yatnal does not have any qualification or stature to speak ill about such a great person, and Yatnal’s statement should be condemned by everyone. It is the duty of every Indian to respect freedom fighters, and it will be an anti-national act if anybody disrespects those who took part in the country’s freedom movement. Yatnal should immediately resign as MLA,” Siddaramaiah said.

Party senior leaders, including former Speaker Ramesh Kumar, former ministers Ramalinga Reddy, B A Zameer Ahmed Khan and Jayamala, MLA Sowmya Reddy, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre took part in the protest. They accused the BJP of being complacent and not taking action against Yatnal. “There is support from @BJP4Karnataka for Yatnal’s statement about Shri Doreswamy. If otherwise, Yatnal would not have made such statements in public.

People like him, @AnantkumarH & @CTRavi_BJP who disturbs peace in the society should not be in public life (sic)” Siddaramaiah tweeted. Meanwhile, in Mysuru, Congressmen took to the streets against Yatnal’s comments. The protesters, led by former minister H C Mahadevappa, raised slogans against the BJP MLA and demanded that the police take legal action against Yatnal.

Mahadevappa said that such statements by BJP leaders are aimed at disturbing the peace in society. He alleged that the Union Government is responsible for the violence in Delhi between pro, and anti-CAA protesters. He also accused the Union Home Department of failing to tackle the situation.

Comments

