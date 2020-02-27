Home States Karnataka

Lesser rice, more grains on tweaked Anna Bhagya menu

Siddu’s scheme will see some additions, cuts in BSY’s budget

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come March 5, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in his budget, may add a few more food items and grains to the Anna Bhagya scheme, but reduce the amount of rice being supplied. One of the pet schemes of former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Anna Bhagya provides 7 kg of rice per individual, per month free of cost. It benefits 1.22 crore families and 4.27 crore individuals across the state, as per the data available with the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Of the 7 kg rice, 5 kg is given by the central government and the remaining by the state government. “We procure rice from the open market, paying Rs 26-28 per kg, which is then distributed free to the beneficiaries,” a department official told TNIE. But the financial condition of the State Government is so poor this time, that it may have to drop its share of 2 kg rice, while retaining the Centre’s supplies, the officials added.

He said, “After the scheme was launched, people started eating more rice and some who did not eat rice sold their stocks in the market. This time, there is no money and by dropping 2 kg from the supplies, the state government can save tens of crores.”

To compensate for the 2 kg rice, the state government is thinking of supplying each family 1 kg tur dal, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg salt and 1 litre oil. The government had requested the officials to give an estimate and they have submitted it. The official said, “These grains and items will be supplied at subsidised rates and cannot be provided free of cost. Our total budget is Rs 3,700 crore, of which Rs 3,650 crore is spent on procuring rice alone,’’ the official said.

There is also a proposal to reduce the quantity of rice and to give locally-consumed grains, like ragi in old Mysuru region and jowar or wheat for North Karnataka. “It is yet to be finalised,’’ the official said.
Though Food and Civil Minister Gopalaiah did not reveal any information, he said it will be a pro-poor scheme.

