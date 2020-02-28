Eminent historian Shadakshari Settar passes away in Karnataka

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Renowned historian 85-years old Prof Shadakshari Settar (S Settar) breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday wee hours. He was suffering from age-related health issues and was admitted to the hospital a week ago.

According to his family members, he was suffering from breathing issues from last one week and water accumulated at his lungs. His mortal remains will be shifted to his residence at Bhoopasandra in Bengaluru. He was survived by a wife and two daughters.

He born in Hampasagar in Ballari district and did his studies at Karnatak University, Dharwad, Mysore University and Cambridge University. He worked as a professor in Dharwad, served as director of National Museum Institute of the History of Art, Conservation and Museology. He also served as president of Indian Council of Historical Research, Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair at the NIAS, worked as visiting professor to many foreign universities and later professor emeritus.

He had conducted research in the fields of Indian archaeology, art-history, history of religions, philosophy and classical literature. He also penned more than 25 books in Kannada and English. Including Sham.Ba.Joshi award, he was honoured with a number of awards for his work that helped to reinvent the Indian history.

He was a very active person even during his 80s. He had taken part in 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held recently at Kalaburgi and delivered a special lecture.