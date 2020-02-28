Home States Karnataka

Eminent historian Shadakshari Settar passes away in Karnataka

According to his family members, he was suffering from breathing issues from last one week and water accumulated at his lungs.

Published: 28th February 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Shadakshari Settar (Photo | Youtube screenshot)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Renowned historian 85-years old Prof Shadakshari Settar (S Settar) breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday wee hours. He was suffering from age-related health issues and was admitted to the hospital a week ago.

According to his family members, he was suffering from breathing issues from last one week and water accumulated at his lungs. His mortal remains will be shifted to his residence at Bhoopasandra in Bengaluru. He was survived by a wife and two daughters.

He born in Hampasagar in Ballari district and did his studies at Karnatak University, Dharwad, Mysore University and Cambridge University. He worked as a professor in Dharwad, served as director of National Museum Institute of the History of Art, Conservation and Museology. He also served as president of Indian Council of Historical Research, Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair at the NIAS, worked as visiting professor to many foreign universities and later professor emeritus.

He had conducted research in the fields of Indian archaeology, art-history, history of religions, philosophy and classical literature. He also penned more than 25 books in Kannada and English. Including Sham.Ba.Joshi award, he was honoured with a number of awards for his work that helped to reinvent the Indian history.

He was a very active person even during his 80s. He had taken part in 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held recently at Kalaburgi and delivered a special lecture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shadakshari Settar
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp