Advocates meet Kashmiri students in jail

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after High Court reprimanded advocates in general from desisting from taking up the case of three Kashmiri students who have been booked under sedition, three advocates from Bengaluru have come forward to take up the case in the court in favour of those students. The students pursuing engineering at a private college in Hubballi were arrested after they raised slogans in favour of Pakistan.

According to sources, the advocate-trio met the Kashmiri students at Hindalga prisons on Friday morning and managed to collect vital information related to the incident.It may be noted that the advocates of Dharwad had opposed the three advocates when they had arrived in Dharwad on February 24. Protests were staged and slogans were raised against the advocates.