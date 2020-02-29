Home States Karnataka

Big allocation for Mahadayi project in budget, says CM

We will set aside a huge sum of money for the Mahadayi-related projects in this budget and ensure that the works are completed at the earliest.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By ANUS H A RAV I
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Union government notified the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal’s final order in the gazette, the Karnataka government has started making preparations for its implementation. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for the notification, said that substantial allocation will be made in his 2020-21 Budget for works related to the Mahadayi drinking water project.

“About 3.5 tmcft of water from Mahadayi will help solve drinking water issues in Hubballi- Dharwad and neighbouring districts. This will help in irrigation too. After years of protest, movements, demonstrations and sacrifices, the notification has been issued, thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s efforts in talking to the Union Jalashakti Minister.

We will set aside a huge sum of money for the Mahadayi-related projects in this budget and ensure that the works are completed at the earliest. I would like to give this assurance to the farmers of that region,” Yediyurappa said. Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that given the sensitivity around the issue, people, politicians and the media should refrain from sensationalising it.

Expect CM to allot huge funds: Jarkiholi

“We wholeheartedly thank PM Modi and the Union Government. We will begin works to implement the tribunal order without further ado. We will file a revised detailed project report for the Mahadayi hydroelectric project at the earliest and get their approval. A total of 13.42 tmcft of water has been awarded to Karnataka, 33.39 tmcft for Goa and 1.3 tmcft for Maharashtra,” he pointed out. Of Karnataka’s share, 1.72 tmcft of water is to be diverted to Kalasa and 2.18 tmcft to Bhandura dam for drinking water purposes. Another 1.5 tmcft of water is set aside for in-basin usage.

The biggest allocation of 8.02 tmcft has been made for the Mahadayi hydroelectric project, but that water can be used only after a revised Detailed Project Report is approved and all necessary clearances are obtained. Jarkiholi, accompanied by cabinet colleague Jagadish Shettar and a host of leaders from North Karnataka, met the CM on Friday to seek sizeable allocation for the Mahadayi-related projects. He also expressed confidence that works can be taken up immediately.

“We had sought for funds of at least Rs 200 crore for Mahadayi-related works even before the Supreme Court order, directing gazette notification, was passed. The CM readily agreed to it. We are sure he will allot much more than that,” Jarkiholi said. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi too met BSY on Friday morning to congratulate him over the Mahadayi notification. “I have requested that an allocation of at least Rs 400 crore be made for Mahadayi in the upcoming budget,” the Union minister said after the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahadayi  BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp