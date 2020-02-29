Big allocation for Mahadayi project in budget, says CM

ANUS H A RAV I By

BENGALURU: A day after the Union government notified the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal’s final order in the gazette, the Karnataka government has started making preparations for its implementation. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for the notification, said that substantial allocation will be made in his 2020-21 Budget for works related to the Mahadayi drinking water project.

“About 3.5 tmcft of water from Mahadayi will help solve drinking water issues in Hubballi- Dharwad and neighbouring districts. This will help in irrigation too. After years of protest, movements, demonstrations and sacrifices, the notification has been issued, thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s efforts in talking to the Union Jalashakti Minister.

We will set aside a huge sum of money for the Mahadayi-related projects in this budget and ensure that the works are completed at the earliest. I would like to give this assurance to the farmers of that region,” Yediyurappa said. Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that given the sensitivity around the issue, people, politicians and the media should refrain from sensationalising it.

Expect CM to allot huge funds: Jarkiholi

“We wholeheartedly thank PM Modi and the Union Government. We will begin works to implement the tribunal order without further ado. We will file a revised detailed project report for the Mahadayi hydroelectric project at the earliest and get their approval. A total of 13.42 tmcft of water has been awarded to Karnataka, 33.39 tmcft for Goa and 1.3 tmcft for Maharashtra,” he pointed out. Of Karnataka’s share, 1.72 tmcft of water is to be diverted to Kalasa and 2.18 tmcft to Bhandura dam for drinking water purposes. Another 1.5 tmcft of water is set aside for in-basin usage.

The biggest allocation of 8.02 tmcft has been made for the Mahadayi hydroelectric project, but that water can be used only after a revised Detailed Project Report is approved and all necessary clearances are obtained. Jarkiholi, accompanied by cabinet colleague Jagadish Shettar and a host of leaders from North Karnataka, met the CM on Friday to seek sizeable allocation for the Mahadayi-related projects. He also expressed confidence that works can be taken up immediately.

“We had sought for funds of at least Rs 200 crore for Mahadayi-related works even before the Supreme Court order, directing gazette notification, was passed. The CM readily agreed to it. We are sure he will allot much more than that,” Jarkiholi said. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi too met BSY on Friday morning to congratulate him over the Mahadayi notification. “I have requested that an allocation of at least Rs 400 crore be made for Mahadayi in the upcoming budget,” the Union minister said after the meeting.