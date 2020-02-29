Want proof of Doreswamy’s role in freedom struggle: BJP leader Yatnal's another bombshell

By Express News Service

CHIKMAGALUR: BJP legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Friday kept up his attack on veteran freedom fighter HS Doreswamy, demanding proof of his participation in the freedom struggle. He told reporters, “When everyone is demanding proof of the Balakot airstrike, there is nothing wrong in me demanding proof from Doreswamy.”

Terming Doreswamy a “Congress agent”, Yatnal asked what he was doing in the company of Kanhaiya Kumar, Asaduddin Owaisi and others, as was evident in the pictures he had released.

“His acts clearly state that he is against Gandhian ideals,” he added and suggested to the media not to give publicity to people like Doreswamy, who criticise all the decisions of the government.

In response, Siddaramaiah had said that Yatnal should not be allowed to continue as MLA, and the Congress would demand his resignation.

Siddaramaiah had echoed former Congress minister HK Patil, that they would not allow the assembly to function.

Former minister and Congress legislator UT Khader accused the BJP of revealing its “true colours” and “hidden agenda” by criticising freedom fighters and branding anyone it dislikes as traitors.

“His statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be pardoned, as he constantly criticises the PM,” Yatnal said.

Taking a dig at BJP MPs from Karnataka, Yatnal said they fear to speak, even for the betterment of the public, and urged them to raise their voice in Parliament.

Strongly opposing dynastic politics in the BJP, Yatnal said that he is against the inheritance of posts and that he would not accept this kind of politics, which is part of the JDS and Congress.

KSE joins chorus

Yatnal got support from Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa, who changed the tune a little, saying that they don’t doubt that centenarian HS Doreswamy had participated in the freedom struggle.

But he wanted to know what his pictures with Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mewani and Amulya were meant to convey.

“I wouldn’t call Doreswamy a Pakistan agent, but I justify Yatnal’s statements.’’