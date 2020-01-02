Home States Karnataka

Genuine Muslims not involved in CAA protests, claims Kateel

He accused Opposition parties of spreading lies with an intention to cause riots in the country.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday kicked up a controversy by claiming that terrorist organisations are involved in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests being held across the country. Speaking at a workshop for BJP workers on CAA, he said ‘genuine Muslims’ are not involved in the protests, and that those involved are “naxals, thinkers and terrorist organisations.”

He accused Opposition parties of spreading lies with an intention to cause riots in the country. “The Opposition did not have any issues in the last six years of Modi’s rule to protest. They were eagerly waiting. They thought that implementation of Article 370 and the Supreme Court order on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue will lead to Hindu-Muslim riots. When they did not find any weapons, they took up CAA.”

