Home States Karnataka

Agri growth vital to achieve $5 trillion economy, says PM Modi in Tumakuru

Amidst the prevailing economic slowdown, PM Modi on Thursday stressed the need to improve the agrarian economy in order to transform the country into a $5 trillion economy.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally. (Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Amidst the prevailing economic slowdown, PM Modi on Thursday stressed the need to improve the agrarian economy in order to transform the country into a $5 trillion economy. “To achieve this by 2022, which marks the country’s 75th year of Independence, the contribution from the agriculture sector should be significant. This is why we have been helping farmers cultivate cash crops with export value”, he told a massive farmers’ rally here.

In his 40-minute speech, he pointed out that agricultural production has witnessed phenomenal improvement over the years due to various policies. Referring to neem coating of urea, amending certain  rules in Fasal Bima Yojana and improving cold storage plants, he said these steps have helped improve output.

“Production of masala (species) has increased to 25 lakh tonnes annually, which fetched export revenue of between Rs 16,000-18,000 crore”, he pointed out, while advising farmers to go in for cash crops.

Karnataka being the country’s leading coffee growing state, Modi promised all help to even marginal coffee planters to add value to their produce, right from production stage to packaging, through an integrated mechanism. In an attempt to win over South Indian farmers, the PM said that through horticulture, they have contributed immensely to export revenues. The ‘New India’ should keep pace with the south, he said even as he spoke of Karnataka’s contribution several times throughout his speech.

Giving away the Krishi Karmanya award, Modi said, “ The Krishi Samman Nidhi scheme has united farmers of the entire country. Their income should be doubled by 2022. I expect that in the new year, those states which are not associated with the Kisan Samman Yojana will at least become a part of it”, he wished.

Modi also said thrust will be given to rubber and turmeric cultivation with more research and development. He also said the Centre has given out Rs 28 crore to states where there is scope for inland fisheries, rolled out schemes to ensure the safety of deep-sea fishermen and started online registration for vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease in cattle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Tumakuru
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp