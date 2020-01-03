Agri growth vital to achieve $5 trillion economy, says PM Modi in Tumakuru

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

TUMAKURU: Amidst the prevailing economic slowdown, PM Modi on Thursday stressed the need to improve the agrarian economy in order to transform the country into a $5 trillion economy. “To achieve this by 2022, which marks the country’s 75th year of Independence, the contribution from the agriculture sector should be significant. This is why we have been helping farmers cultivate cash crops with export value”, he told a massive farmers’ rally here.

In his 40-minute speech, he pointed out that agricultural production has witnessed phenomenal improvement over the years due to various policies. Referring to neem coating of urea, amending certain rules in Fasal Bima Yojana and improving cold storage plants, he said these steps have helped improve output.

“Production of masala (species) has increased to 25 lakh tonnes annually, which fetched export revenue of between Rs 16,000-18,000 crore”, he pointed out, while advising farmers to go in for cash crops.

Karnataka being the country’s leading coffee growing state, Modi promised all help to even marginal coffee planters to add value to their produce, right from production stage to packaging, through an integrated mechanism. In an attempt to win over South Indian farmers, the PM said that through horticulture, they have contributed immensely to export revenues. The ‘New India’ should keep pace with the south, he said even as he spoke of Karnataka’s contribution several times throughout his speech.

Giving away the Krishi Karmanya award, Modi said, “ The Krishi Samman Nidhi scheme has united farmers of the entire country. Their income should be doubled by 2022. I expect that in the new year, those states which are not associated with the Kisan Samman Yojana will at least become a part of it”, he wished.

Modi also said thrust will be given to rubber and turmeric cultivation with more research and development. He also said the Centre has given out Rs 28 crore to states where there is scope for inland fisheries, rolled out schemes to ensure the safety of deep-sea fishermen and started online registration for vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease in cattle.