Home States Karnataka

Preamble a must in schools: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to educational institutes

The state government has directed schools to organise talks and interactions which would enlighten the students on law and their rights and responsibilities.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: In a move apparently aimed at countering critics who label the BJP as “anti-Ambedkar” and “anti-Constitution”, the BS Yediyurappa government has now directed all schools to invite local experts to address students on the statute and its salient features.

The state government has directed schools to organise talks and interactions which would enlighten the students on law and their rights and responsibilities. The move comes after the government came under fire over a controversial circular on  Constitution Day, which critics said, had downplayed the contributions of Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution.

This had also led to a series of protests in the state. The government later blacklisted the organisation that was assigned to prepare the brochure of the Constitution Day Abhiyan 2019-20 and withdrew the material. It also directed to destroy both hard and soft copies of the brochure.

The government which faced the heat of protests in the run-up to the by-polls to the assembly also suspended the officials involved in the controversy. Recalling a meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, public instruction department commissioner KG Jagadeesh passed an order on January 1 making it compulsory for students of all government, aided and private schools to read out the preamble of the Constitution and the fundamental duties during their morning assemblies.

Students and teachers will repeat the preamble read out during morning prayer session. The order has been sent to deputy directors of public instruction, assistant directors (administration) and other staff including headmasters to implement the order as part of the Constitution Day programme being held from December 26 to April 14. It directs headmasters to display copies of the preamble and fundamental duties on the notice boards of the schools.

It may be recalled that BJP had made its leaders, particularly those from Dalits communities clarify on the error and the government’s commitment to organising the Constitution Day events in a grand manner. It had also appealed to organisations to call off their protests even as opposition had tried to corner the saffron party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Constitution Karnataka Yediyurappa Karnataka schools BS Yediyurappa Karnataka government
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp