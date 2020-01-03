Railway coach catches fire at Kalaburagi station

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A fire broke out in a bogie of a three-coach track inspection train parked at the Kalaburagi Railway Station at 2 am on Thursday. According to sources, the train is used to inspect and repair railway tracks.

Kalaburagi Railway Station Manager Prasad Rao told The New Indian Express that the coach where the fire started was used by the Railway employees of the inspection train to cook food. According to Rao, six Railway personnel were inside the coach when the fire began. However, they jumped off the coach and escaped unhurt.

However, most of the material inside the bogie was gutted in the fire and the loss is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakh. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. Meanwhile, he said the higher authorities have been informed of the mishap and a probe will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.