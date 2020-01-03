Home States Karnataka

Siddaganga Mutt no place for dirty politics: Siddaramaiah

Former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy was also equally sarcastic when he demanded answers from the PM.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister  and Congress leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Siddaganga Mutt is a secular place. But now, students were made to sit and listen to a dirty political speech,” said Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the holy spot on Thursday. Addressing the PM, he added, “this place will not  forgive you.’’

Siddaramaiah, bringing back his old hashtag to take on the PM — #answermeModi — asked the PM, “Do you remember the announcement you made about doubling farmers’ income? Instead, in six years, you have doubled their losses.’’ The former CM also slammed current CM B S Yediyurappa, urging him to bring the flood compensation issue, as well as the economic slowdown, to the PM’s notice.

Former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy was also equally sarcastic when he demanded answers from the PM. “After BS Yediyurappa took over as CM, the next day, he said finances were good, but now the situation has become bad. Yediyurappa does not have the courage to ask for dues — be it flood relief or other grants, as he is a weak CM. The Centre has treated the state in a step-motherly fashion, and Modi is only interested in getting parliamentary seats from the state. Thanks to the Union government’s poor decisions, the state’s revenues are in a precarious condition,’’
he said.

TAGS
Siddaganga Mutt Siddaramaiah Narendra Modi
